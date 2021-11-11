The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will host the Neighborlies, an in-person, community recognition celebration, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the MCLA Church Street Center. Masks are mandatory regardless of vaccination status.
Throughout the year, nbCC encourages northern Berkshire community members to consider and recognize people of all ages who have performed acts of kindness, supported their family, took the lead on an initiative, or made a positive difference in their lives, in their neighborhoods or in the community.
Attendees will be welcomed to the MCLA campus by President James Birge and each person recognized will receive a certificate of appreciation presented by nbCC Executive Director Amber Besaw, followed by a picture taken with Mayor Thomas Bernard.
Everyone is encouraged to park by the former Greylock Federal Credit Union drive-thru kiosk near Papa Gino’s. The nbCC van will shuttle back and forth.