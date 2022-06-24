Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Fine Arts Professor Melanie Mowinski will celebrate the publication of her new book, “Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts and Inspirations for Creative Self-Expression and Storytelling,” with a launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Greylock WORKS.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The launch party is part of Moxy Mondays at Greylock WORKS, a music series hosted by Berkshire Cider Project and Common Folk. Music will be provided by Professor Graziana “DJ Sophistipop” Ramsden and DJ Black Angus. The Break Room, Berkshire Cider Project and The Distillery will be open for food and drink.