Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present a free intensive college planning workshop for current Berkshire County high school juniors and sophomores from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning July 7 to 29.
Students will meet in person at MCLA–Pittsfield, 66 Allen St., next to City Hall. Individual appointments with a coordinator will be available after the workshops, from 11 a.m. to noon.
High school and college professionals will provide students with support and assistance in navigating the college planning process. This program offers an in-depth opportunity for students to craft a college essay, learn how to communicate with college officials, prepare for interviews, and understand tuition and financial aid.
A high school transcript and proof of COVID vaccination and booster are required. Complete the online application at tinyurl.com/3vbp2aa5.
Information: Joshua Mendel at 413-662-5409 or j.mendel@mcla.edu.