The ROOTS Teen Center Youth Board is hosting a 5K Color Run/Walk fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Uno Park, 171 River St. Event day registration starts at 9 a.m. and costs $40.
Early registration at rootsteencenter.org/fundraiser costs $30 for students and $35 for adults. A limited number of white ROOTS T-shirts will be available for registrants.
Participants will walk or run a plotted course with organizers safely tossing or spraying colored powder and water at them. The event will not be formally timed. Families and children are welcome.
For more information, email lbush@rootsteencenter.com or call 413-663-0250.