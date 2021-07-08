Sidewalk chalk events, parent workshops, tree grooming, and a graduation are a few of the activities on the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's calendar in July.
The public is invited to attend the Community Outreach Volunteer Graduation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St. Mayor Tom Bernard will speak and Adams Town Administrator Jay Green will deliver the keynote address.
The North Adams Tree Initiative is looking for volunteers to help with removing stakes, weeding and grooming trees from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, and/or 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. No experience is required. Interested individuals can call Sue White at 413-663-7588 or email swhite@nbccoalition.org.
Sidewalk chalk events will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, at Greylock Apartments and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 20, at Mohawk Forest. All participants will be entered into a raffle. To sign up, email Stephanie Puc at spuc@nbccoalition.org or call her at 413-663-7588.
Common-Sense Parenting workshops are offered to parents of children ages 6-16. Workshops meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 25. For more information or to sign up, email at spuc@nbccoalition.org or call 413-663-7588.
For additional nbCC activities, visit facebook.com/nbccoalition.