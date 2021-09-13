The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will present an Individualized Education Program workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the nbCC Conference Room, 61 Main St. Masks should be worn.
Participants will learn how to request an evaluation for an IEP, what the process will be like and what questions to ask at an IEP meeting. They will also receive a binder with information and an organizational section to keep important school information.
Preregistration is required. Call Donna at 413-663-7588 or email dsenecal@nbccoalition.org.