The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The Coalition will be using its Facebook page to welcome everyone at 9 a.m. as well as to share participants' activities.

Volunteer community service opportunities include a mitten, sock and hat drive, a canned food drive, a letter drive, and card making. All opportunities will be virtual or activities that can be done on your own. The event will conclude with a virtual presentation of the Peacemaker Award Ceremony.

To register, call 413-663-7588 or email csacherski@nbccoalition.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.