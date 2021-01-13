The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The Coalition will be using its Facebook page to welcome everyone at 9 a.m. as well as to share participants' activities.
Volunteer community service opportunities include a mitten, sock and hat drive, a canned food drive, a letter drive, and card making. All opportunities will be virtual or activities that can be done on your own. The event will conclude with a virtual presentation of the Peacemaker Award Ceremony.
To register, call 413-663-7588 or email csacherski@nbccoalition.org.