The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and The Family Place are offering several programs in January.
A workshop titled "Getting Organized" will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom. Participants will learn organizational tips and tricks and help creating a budget. To sign up and receive a free organization binder and calendar, call 413-663-7588 or email bprince@ccberkshire.org.
It Takes a Village, a parent support group, meets from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12 and 26. To sign up, call 413-663-7588.
Virtual and in-person spots are available for "Fathering: What It Means to Be a Dad" from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. To register, contact Bri Rousseau at 413-663-7588 or brousseau@nbccoalition.org.