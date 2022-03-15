Northern Berkshire United Way’s Community Needs and Special Grants applications are now available.
The grants are intended to support one-time, short-term projects that address current community issues with the goal to positively impact the community. Collaborations are valued.
Applicants do not need to be member agencies of Northern Berkshire United Way but must be designated by the IRS as a charitable organization.
Grants are for residents residing in towns served by Northern Berkshire United Way: Adams; Cheshire; Clarksburg; Florida; North Adams; Savoy; Williamstown; and Stamford, Vt.
Projects that support safety net services, low to moderate income populations, and support a diverse, inclusive population that has not been previously funded are given priority.
Applications must be received by April 21. Funding decisions will be announced in June.
Contact Patti Messina, office manager, at pmessina@nbunitedway.org or 413-663-9062 for an application.