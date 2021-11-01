The Hoosic River Revival is sponsoring a community walk exploring the Hoosic River’s North Branch from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at the Canal Street parking lot across from HiLo/Parlor Cafe. The walk is a rain or shine event.

The short walk will follow the route of the Hoosic River and will include a conversation about the river's history, the flood chutes, the health of the river, and ideas for its revival.

The goal of the Hoosic River Revival is to reconnect residents and the river by updating the 1950s flood control system with new engineering.

