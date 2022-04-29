Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
The session is free and open to the public and is tailored to community members interested the College’s Master of Education and teacher licensure programs, Master of Business Administration, Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, Master of Education program, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s degree completion programs.
To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession, or email DGCE at dgce@mcla.edu for more information.