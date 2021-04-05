Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will host a virtual panel, “Closing the Gap on Herd Immunity,” featuring three experts in public health, at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Topics covered will include COVID-19 vaccine access, misinformation and a look ahead as vaccines become available to wider segments of the population.
The panelists are Michelle Williams, dean of the faculty and professor at Harvard College’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Dr. Mary Clarisse Kilayko, a doctor of infectious diseases and internal medicine at Berkshire Health Systems; and Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer/chief quality officer at BHS.
This event is free and open to the public and panelists will be able to answer audience questions about the vaccine. Register at tinyurl.com/ejx62yv4.
For more information, contact Nicole Porther at Nicole.Porther@mcla.edu.