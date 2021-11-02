Community Legal Aid is hosting a free information session on the sealing and expungement of criminal records from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Terra Nova, 85 Main St. The event is in person, but a Zoom link can be provided upon request.
Participants can learn how criminal records might affect housing, employment and personal finances. An initial private consultation is available with representatives from Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services.
Masks are required for in-person attendees. For more information, email Bryan House at bryan.house@mass.gov.