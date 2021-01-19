The Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire announces two virtual meetings to be held on Google Meet.

The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, to vote on new council positions followed by a vote on the Fiscal 2021 funding budget. A review of applications will proceed and all voting members are needed to participate.

The second meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

The CCNB helps support a broad range of local cultural activities in the arts, sciences, and humanities. The Council serves 11 communities: Adams, North Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Savoy, and Williamstown. 

The public is welcome to attend the virtual meetings but cannot participate. If interested, email mrm@usa.com and a link will be sent as the date gets closer or follow the Council's Facebook page for updates.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.