The Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire announces two virtual meetings to be held on Google Meet.
The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, to vote on new council positions followed by a vote on the Fiscal 2021 funding budget. A review of applications will proceed and all voting members are needed to participate.
The second meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The CCNB helps support a broad range of local cultural activities in the arts, sciences, and humanities. The Council serves 11 communities: Adams, North Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Savoy, and Williamstown.
The public is welcome to attend the virtual meetings but cannot participate. If interested, email mrm@usa.com and a link will be sent as the date gets closer or follow the Council's Facebook page for updates.