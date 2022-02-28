The North Adams Democratic City Committee has announced a change in location for the city-wide hybrid caucus event to elect delegates and alternates to represent each of the city's five wards at the 2022 State Democratic Convention on June 3-4 in Worcester.

Democrats will convene at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, virtually and at Murdock Hall, MCLA campus, 361 Church St.

To participate remotely, register at bit.ly/3LgUkxy.

For information about the North Adams Democratic Committee, contact Tara Jacobs at northadamsdems@gmail.com or 413-347-9080‬.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.