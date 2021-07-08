The North Adams Democratic Committee invites all registered North Adams Democrats to attend a caucus and meeting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Greylock Club Pavilion on State Road.
The pavilion is handicapped accessible. Participants are asked to arrive before 12:30 p.m. to sign in. A virtual option will be available upon request.
Wards 2, 3 and 5 will caucus to elect delegates and alternates to attend the Sept. 25 state platform/issues convention at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Following the caucuses, nomination and election of a committee chairperson and vice chairperson will be held. Light refreshments will be served. A cash bar will also be available.
For information on the Democratic City Committee, message the committee on Facebook or email Northadamsdems@gmail.com.