The North Adams Democratic Committee invites all registered North Adams Democrats to attend a caucus and meeting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Greylock Club Pavilion on State Road.

The pavilion is handicapped accessible. Participants are asked to arrive before 12:30 p.m. to sign in. A virtual option will be available upon request. 

Wards 2, 3 and 5 will caucus to elect delegates and alternates to attend the Sept. 25 state platform/issues convention at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Following the caucuses, nomination and election of a committee chairperson and vice chairperson will be held. Light refreshments will be served. A cash bar will also be available.

For information on the Democratic City Committee, message the committee on Facebook or email  Northadamsdems@gmail.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.