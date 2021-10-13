The Democratic City Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant's outside patio.
Members planning to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing NorthAdamsDems@gmail.com so that enough spaces can be reserved.
The agenda includes the formation of subcommittees to address issues such as youth outreach, bylaws, communication, affirmative action, and fundraising. Membership dues for this year and past years will be collected at the meeting.
New members are welcome. For more information, message the committee on its Facebook page or via email.