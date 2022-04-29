The AYJ Fund’s “Once Upon a Dream” children’s concert will take place Saturday, May 7, at St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center, 70 Marshall St. The fundraiser kicks off at noon with a meet-and-greet and photos with Disney princesses.
Berkshire duo Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay will take the stage at 1 p.m. for an hour of Disney and children’s music. The duo will be joined by voice students Jennie Collins, Lelia Gillespie and Cate, Clair and Cora Welch.
Tickets cost $5 for children, students and seniors; $8 for adults, and $25 for families. The fundraiser includes a Chinese auction. Proceeds will benefit AYJ Fund’s programs to support children with cancer and cancer research.
Tickets can be purchased at ayjfund.org or reserved by calling 413-652-1602.