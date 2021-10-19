Community News Editor / Librarian
Drury High School has announced that midterm progress reports for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year were mailed to students' homes on Oct. 14.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.