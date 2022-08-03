Eagle Street will be closed to street traffic from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to host the First Fridays Block Party, a monthly downtown event that includes live music, street games, activities for all ages, a gathering with Mayor Jennifer Macksey, and gallery exhibition openings.

Desperado’s Mexican Restaurant will offer a beer and wine bar and First Friday also welcomes the opening of new businesses to the neighborhood including Hearts Pace Tea and Healing Arts Lounge and Future Labs Gallery.

Future First Friday events include a community picnic on Sept. 2 and a night market on Oct. 7.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

