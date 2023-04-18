North Adams: City-wide Earth Day cleanup planned

The city of North Adams and the Green North Adams citizens group are sponsoring a city-wide Earth Day cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Noel Field Athletic Complex, near the water park.
Bags, pickers and gloves will be available at sign-in, but folks are encouraged to bring their own gloves if possible. Volunteers are welcome for any amount of time.
After signing in and picking up materials, volunteers will disperse to any areas in the city that have a trash problem. Bags and supplies should be returned to Noel Field by 1 p.m.
Wear bright colors for safety; green is recommended. Visit facebook.com/GreenNorthAdams for more information.