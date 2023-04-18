<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams: City-wide Earth Day cleanup planned

The city of North Adams and the Green North Adams citizens group are sponsoring a city-wide Earth Day cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Noel Field Athletic Complex, near the water park.

Bags, pickers and gloves will be available at sign-in, but folks are encouraged to bring their own gloves if possible. Volunteers are welcome for any amount of time.

After signing in and picking up materials, volunteers will disperse to any areas in the city that have a trash problem. Bags and supplies should be returned to Noel Field by 1 p.m.

Wear bright colors for safety; green is recommended. Visit facebook.com/GreenNorthAdams for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all