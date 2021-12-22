The Education Department at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts holds classes each semester that are designed to help prepare students for the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure.
Passing the MTEL is a requirement for teacher licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Each class will focus on a specific test and will be taught by instructors knowledgeable in both the content/skill area and the test.
Spring 2022 MTEL prep classes include Communication & Literacy from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 and 27 and Foundations of Reading from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. Both classes will be held online.
The Math Sub Test date has not yet been announced.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/44249ydt. Registration and payment should be received at least 14 days before the course begins.