The 65th annual Fall Foliage Festival kicks off with Movies Under the Stars on Friday, Sept. 24, and concludes with the 65th annual Fall Foliage Parade on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The theme of this year's events is "Games, Movies & Take-Out," a nod to some of the more enjoyable activities experienced during the pandemic lockdown.
A free screening of "The LEGO Movie" begins at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Colegrove Park.
The Children’s Races run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Colegrove Park with categories for various age groups.
Also on Saturday, clues for the Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt will be announced in The Berkshire Eagle and iBerkshires.com, and an electronics recycling and paper shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church.
Hoosac Valley Fall Foliage Train Rides will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October. The train departs from the Adams Station, 3 Depot St., Adams. For tickets, visit berkshiretrains.org/tickets.
The St. Anthony's Kitchen Meal Ministry Program is hosting a curbside, cash and carry chicken parmesan dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, with pickup on the Holden Street side of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center. Tickets at $15 can be purchased at the rectory, 413-663-5316, or The Moulton Spectacle Shoppe, 413-664-4270.
The annual Children’s Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Costumed children must arrive at Eagle Street at 5 p.m. The parade will proceed west on Main Street to City Hall.
First Friday and the Eagle Street Night Market follow the children's parade from 6 to 10 p.m.
Events on Saturday, Oct. 2, include a Farmers Market: Bring Your Dog to the Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Anthony municipal parking lot, a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 996, and a Craft Fair from noon to 5 p.m. on the north side of Main Street.
The 10th annual Dog Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Costumes are encouraged for the dogs.
The culminating event, the Fall Foliage Parade, begins at 1 p.m. at the lot by DiSanti Field, and concludes on Ashland Street after passing through downtown via Main Street.
For complete details, visit ExploreNorthAdams.com. Masks are encouraged for participants and spectators.