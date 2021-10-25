The Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Festival Leaf Hunt Committee has announced the winners of this year’s event which followed a theme of "Games, Movies and Take-Out." The locations of the hidden leaves follows:
Children’s card game, War: 1. Civil War statue at Monument Square, North Adams; 2. War Memorial on Columbia Street, Adams; 3. Monitor Monument, North Adams; 4. Soldiers’ Memorial on Mohawk Trail, Florida; 5. Veterans Memorial at Artery and Route 2, North Adams.
Classic movie, “On The Waterfront”: 6. Fish Pond/Windsor Lake, North Adams; 7. Pond at the Spruces, Williamstown, 8. Cheshire Lake across from Bass Water Grill; 9. Mausert’s, Clarksburg; 10. Adams water source, Bellevue and Glen.
Take-out: 11. Pedrin’s, North Adams; 12. Chopsticks, Williamstown, 13. McDonald’s, Adams, 14. Lee’s Dynasty, Adams, 15. Ashuwillticook Trail ice cream stand, Cheshire.
Successful hunters were Lucy and Elliana Cyr and Holly Sumner of Florida; Beverly Favreau, David Benoit and David Rancourt of Adams; and Ksena Johnson, Hannah Hooks, Nathan Sumner, Anne Sulzmann, Diane Chalfonte, Jaye and Irene Fox, Estelle McNeal, Liam Hooks, and Jessica Andrews of North Adams.
Invisible Leaf Hunt winners were Marcia Sarrouf of Williamstown and Ann Leonesio of North Adams. The answers follow:
1. War: During the Civil War, local troops called the Johnson Grays, mustered in the yard of what is now Mass MoCA on Marshall Street, North Adams.
2. On the Waterfront: The YMCA ran Camp Stahom in North Adams at the Fish Pond also known as Windsor Lake.
3. Take-Out: In Williamstown, Howard Johnson’s restaurant, although mainly eat-in, advertised 28 flavors of today’s popular take-out item, ice cream.
The winners received prizes donated by Wild Oats, Walmart, Pedrin’s Dairy Bar, North Adams Museum of History and Science, Boston Seafoods, Planet Fitness, North Adams MoviePlex 8, and Big Y.