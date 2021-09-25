NORTH ADAMS — The annual Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt, a popular feature of Fall Foliage Festival Week, starts today.
Fifteen colorful leaves have been hidden in North Adams, Adams, Clarksburg, Cheshire, Florida, and Williamstown. When a leaf is found, it should be brought to Pedrin’s Dairy Bar during normal operating hours to claim a prize; one prize per household please.
Leaf hunters solving the clues should leave the green leaf at the site so that other hunters will know that the prize-winning leaf has been claimed. A second set of clues will be announced in the event of unclaimed leaves.
This year’s theme is “Games, Movies and Take-Out.” The first set of clues follow:
The children’s card game WAR: 1. North Adams; 2. Adams; 3. North Adams; 4. Florida; 5. North Adams.
The classic movie “On The Waterfront”: 6. North Adams; 7. Williamstown; 8. Cheshire; 9. Clarksburg; 10. Adams.
Take-Out: 11. North Adams; 12. Williamstown; 13. Adams; 14. Cheshire; 15. Adams.
Homebound residents can participate in an invisible leaf hunt by mailing a postcard (or card in an envelope) with the number of the clue and the answer, along with their name, address and phone number, to the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, City Hall, 10 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Only mailed entries will be accepted. In the event of a tie the earliest postmark will determine the winner.
Fill in the blanks of the invisible leaf hunt clues:
1. War — During the Civil War, local troops called the ___ ___, mustered in the yard of what is now ___ ___ on ___ Street in North Adams.
2. On the Waterfront — The YMCA ran ___ ___, in North Adams at the ___ ___ also known as ___ ___.
3. Take-Out — In Williamstown, ___ ___ restaurant, although mainly eat-in, advertised ___ flavors of today’s popular take-out item ___ ___.
All leaves and invisible leaf hunt answers should be returned by Oct. 12. A complete list of winners, locations and sponsors will be announced in October.
Prizes have been donated by area merchants, including Pedrin’s, Boston Sea Foods, Craft Food Barn, Planet Fitness, Big Y, North Adams Museum, North Adams MoviePlex 8, Walmart, and Wild Oats.