Gregory Scheckler, professor of Fine and Performing Arts at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, will present "The Tectonics of Form: Change and Impermanence in New Contemporary Drawings and Paintings" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, on MCLA’s campus.
Scheckler will share new artworks that respond to questions of how we might embrace change and impermanence in visual art. Relying on gesture drawing and movement trends found throughout Berkshires geologies, these artworks reconfigure art-making as creative non-fictions borne of nature’s patterning forces.
Presented as part of The Mind’s Eye Spring 2022 Works in Progress Lecture Series, this event is free and open to the public.