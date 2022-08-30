Residents and visitors are invited to dine together on Eagle Street for the First Fridays community picnic event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic or order takeout from local restaurants and dine on Eagle Street, which will be closed to car traffic during the entirety of the event.
Beer and wine will be served by Desperado’s Mexican Restaurant on the sidewalk next to the Eagle Street parklet, galleries and businesses will be open late, and DJ DUBTC will be spinning tunes.
Other highlights include the kickoff of a month-long scavenger hunt, a ribbon-cutting for Berkshire Adventurer’s Guild, and an appearance by Mr. Ding-A-Ling in the Mohawk Plaza.