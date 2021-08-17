The North Adams Historical Society will hold its annual commemoration of the Siege of Fort Massachusetts, Aug. 19-20, 1746, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the deck at the Holiday Inn, 40 Main St. The event will also celebrate Captivity Smead's 275th birthday.
President Charles Cahoon will welcome guests while “The Forgotten Ledge of Fort Massachusetts” author Wendy Champney will give a short summary of the siege. Board member Fran Flaherty will portray Mary Smead and NAHS secretary Justyna Carlson will portray Annie McMillin.
All are invited to tour the recently reopened museum, especially the Fort Massachusetts Room, following the ceremony.