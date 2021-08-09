The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition announces the Northern Berkshire SPIRIT (Solving Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together) Forum will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug 11 and 12, at Mass MoCA, Building 6.
This two-day, facilitated conversation will bring together community members from local government, law enforcement, faith-based communities, civil rights groups, community-based organizations, youth groups, and other groups to identify and address critical issues related to racial equity and diversity.
Food will be provided. Registration isn't required to attend, but those needing child care should call 413-663-7588 in advance.