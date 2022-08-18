Melanie Alanna Glenn, a solo singer-songwriter and band member of Upstate, will lead the "No Write Way" songwriting workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Mohawk Plaza micro-park located in the parking lot behind Eagle Street.
This workshop invites all levels of songwriters to the table to share their processes, ask questions, and shed any roadblocks in the way of expressing themselves through songwriting.
The workshop is part of the Mohawk Plaza Pop-Ups, a series of free workshops and gatherings curated by the NAMAzing Initiative.