Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and its Department of Business Administration are partnering with Habitat for Humanity to offer free tax preparation services to local residents in need through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Habitat for Humanity administers VITA, a program of the IRS, to assist taxpayers with disabilities or limited English speaking skills, those 60 years of age or older, or individuals who make $57,000 or less per year. MCLA students will be available to complete both basic and advanced tax returns, including those with itemized deductions.
The students who participate in this program undergo a rigorous training, become IRS certified, and will work under the supervision of MCLA Professor of Accounting Tara Barboza, an enrolled agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and a Certified Public Accountant.
Interested individuals should call Habitat offices at 413-442-0002 or 413-442-3181 to find out if they qualify and to schedule an appointment.
MCLA students will begin to see clients on Monday, Feb. 7. Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in MCLA’s Murdock Hall, on the MCLA campus. The program will continue through April 13.