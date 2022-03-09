The AYJ Fund is raising funds to support children with cancer in Ukraine. All funds raised will be sent to the Tabletochki Charity Foundation or to U.S. hospitals coordinating evacuations for treatment.
Kathy Arabia of the AYJ Fund explains that the Tabletochki Charity Foundation has been supporting children with cancer in Ukraine for over 10 years.
The AYJ Fund was created in 2013, when Joe and Kathy Arabia lost their daughter, Anna Yan Ji (AYJ), to gliomatosis cerebri, a rare brain cancer, at age 16. Since that time the AYJ Fund has focused on supporting children with all types of cancer.
Donations can be made through the AYJ Fund website, AYJfund.org, or through the AYJ Fund Supporting Children with Cancer of Ukraine fundraiser on the AYJ Fund's Facebook page.