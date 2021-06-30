Massachusetts College of Liberal Art’s Gallery 51 will reopen with a reception for the exhibit “Hostile Terrain,” from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 2. The gallery is joining the city's First Friday event, where downtown shops and galleries remain open until 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
"Hostile Terrain" is composed of around 3,200 handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who have died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert of Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019, as well as the work of three West Coast artists, Sanctuary City Project and Trinh Mai, who were invited to broaden the conversation, representation and understanding of immigration to the United States.
There are more than 1,500 toe tags that still need to be completed and placed on the map. Gallery 51 invites visitors to participate to help complete the map by the close of the exhibition.
Also in July, Gallery 51 will also launch the MCLA Pedal Theater, an audio and film projector on an adult tricycle, that will project images onto buildings. The theater-on-wheels will make appearances during evening hours, at least once a month, for DownStreet Art and other North Adams events.