The Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies will host a grand opening celebration and fundraiser from 12:30-5 p.m. on July 17 at Western Gateway Heritage State Park, 115 State St., North Adams. The Academy is located in Building 6.
Following the ribbon cutting, live music will be provided in the courtyard. Bring a chair. Food and drink will be available from the Freight Yard Pub located on site.
Original Allman Brothers Band member, drummer Jaimoe Johanson, will be joined by Richard Boulger, BAAMS founder and executive director, on trumpet; David Gilmore, guitar; Alex Blake, upright bass; Victor Jones, drums; Dario Boente, keyboards; Gina Coleman, vocals; Kris Jensen, sax; Jim Taft, vocals and drums; as well as BAAMS students and friends.
Children 6 and under attend free but must be ticketed and accompanied by a ticketed parent/guardian. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ydyzs5me.