Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Green Living Seminar Series continues at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121.
David Sayer of Beyond Plastics and Sustainable Saratoga will give a talk titled “Community Strategies for Addressing the Plastic Pollution Crisis.”
This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required in all buildings on MCLA’s campus.
Recordings will be available on MCLA’s YouTube channel and Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel 1302.
For more information, including NBCTC show times, visit mcla.edu/greenliving or contact Professor of Environmental Studies Elena Traister at 413-662-5303.