Lisa Watson, associate dean of research and graduate programs and associate professor of marketing at the University of Regina, will give a talk titled "Consumer Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles and the Role of Social Marketing" as part of MCLA's Green Living Seminar Series at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Watson researches in the areas of consumer entitlement, sustainable decision-making, and social marketing. Her entitlement research considers how a false sense of personal entitlement leads to unfavorable behavioral outcomes on the part of the consumer.
The webinars are free and open to the public. Community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. The seminars take place weekly through April 14.