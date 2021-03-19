Angela Sanguinetti, research environmental psychologist at the University of California, Davis, will give a talk titled "How Emissions Information Can Prompt Travelers to Purchase Greener Flights" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, as part of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Green Living Seminar Series.
Sanguinetti's research interests center on how the design of the built environment, including our communities, homes and vehicles, impacts our behavior and well-being.
The webinars are free and open to the public; community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. Seminars take place weekly through April 14.