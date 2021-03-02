Caren Beilin, an assistant professor in the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' English & Communications Department, will offer a free community conversation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom, in her role as the spring semester's Hardman scholar-in-residence.
Beilin is a creative writer working at the intersection of feminism and disability poetics. She is the author of the nonfiction book "Blackfishing the IUD," a CLMP Firecracker Award nominee. Her other books include a memoir, "Spain," and a novel, "The University of Pennsylvania."
Beilin has also developed a new residency program in coordination with Mass MoCA that will invite young emerging writers into the MCLA and North Adams community. Her talk will highlight this new programming and the ways the Hardman Special Initiative funding has been key to its launch.
This event is free and open to the public. Visit bit.ly/MCLAHardman to register. Beilin will also present a special faculty talk via Zoom at noon March 9.