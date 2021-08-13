Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education worked this summer with Student Diplomacy Corps to offer college classes to 101 high school students from 15 U.S. states and four different countries, including two from Berkshire County.
The program, which provides full scholarships for high school students, lets participants select from 10 college credit courses, from public health to sociology and culture, ecology, history, literature, and music.
In addition to coursework, MCLA provided guest speakers, including current students, to connect with SDC students about the benefits of a liberal arts education. While all SDC courses were delivered online this summer, a future residential program is planned.
The Student Diplomacy Corps creates opportunities for high school students from underserved populations to access free summer programs that build college readiness and foster empathy. Learn more at sdcorps.org.