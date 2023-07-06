Berkshire County: Girl Scout troops invite new members

Girl Scout troops in Hinsdale and North Adams invite new members. The groups will begin meeting in the fall. Spots are expected to fill up quickly.
In Hinsdale, girls entering kindergarten and grade 1 this fall are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65408. Register at bit.ly/troop65408.
In North Adams, girls entering grades 1 and 2 this fall are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65412. Register at bit.ly/troop65412.
Extended year membership is active until Sept. 30, 2024. The cost is $55 and financial assistance is available.
Girls who register for Extended Year membership have the opportunity to earn two free badges — the Outdoor Art Badge and the Outdoor ECO badge — at a free Badge-in-a-day event at Girl Scout Camp.
Email info@gscwm.org or call 413-584-2602 with questions.