<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire County: Girl Scout troops invite new members

Girl Scout troops in Hinsdale and North Adams invite new members. The groups will begin meeting in the fall. Spots are expected to fill up quickly. 

In Hinsdale, girls entering kindergarten and grade 1 this fall are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65408. Register at bit.ly/troop65408

In North Adams, girls entering grades 1 and 2 this fall are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65412. Register at bit.ly/troop65412.

Extended year membership is active until Sept. 30, 2024. The cost is $55 and financial assistance is available.  

Girls who register for Extended Year membership have the opportunity to earn two free badges — the Outdoor Art Badge and the Outdoor ECO badge — at a free Badge-in-a-day event at Girl Scout Camp. 

Email info@gscwm.org or call 413-584-2602 with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all