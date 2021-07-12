The North Adams Historical Society announces the reopening of the North Adams Museum of History and Science at 40 Main St. inside the Holiday Inn. All are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
NAHS board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 20, at which time they will review the reopening and decide upon future days and hours of operation.
Announcements regarding the Museum and the 275th anniversary of the Siege of Fort Massachusetts will be forthcoming.
Located for 17 years in Building 5A in Western Gateway Heritage State Park, the museum moved in 2018-2019 to its Main Street location.
After preparation and renovation, they reopened in fall 2019 only to close for the pandemic in spring 2020. More upgrades of exhibits have taken place during the closure.