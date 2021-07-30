The North Adams Museum of History and Science at the Holiday Inn, 40 Main St., has announced expanded hours in August. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Window banners feature a variety of significant local historical people and events including the Hoosac Tunnel, Chinese mill workers at Sampson Shoe Company, assembly lines at Sprague Electric, and more.
The annual Fort Massachusetts commemoration will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.