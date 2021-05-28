Hoosac Harvest’s 10th annual seedling swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in the alley next to Desperados, 23 Eagle St.
Community members are invited to bring seedlings to swap, or come without seedlings and choose from the offerings. All seedlings are free. Donations to Hoosac Harvest are encouraged.
Masks and social distancing are required. Bring a tray to collect the seedlings.
All donations go toward subsidizing Community Supported Agriculture shares for people in the community. CSA share holders receive a weekly, reasonable amount of seasonal vegetables. Most farm CSA shares are full for this season, but contact Hoosac Harvest via kathykeeser@gmail.com if interested in a lower cost share.