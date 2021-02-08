The North Adams Public Library has a limited amount of state and federal income tax forms and instruction booklets. They may be picked up in the NAPL lobby during curbside hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, or from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Masks and social distancing are required.
Staff is not able to give out tax advice or forms not included in the booklets. If further assistance is needed, a form will be provided to request tax products through the NAPL Reference Department, or by calling 413-662-3133, ext. 13.
Due to the limited amount of materials, the NAPL staff request that patrons only take one of each item.