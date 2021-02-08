The North Adams Public Library has a limited amount of state and federal income tax forms and instruction booklets. They may be picked up in the NAPL lobby during curbside hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, or from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Masks and social distancing are required.

Staff is not able to give out tax advice or forms not included in the booklets. If further assistance is needed, a form will be provided to request tax products through the NAPL Reference Department, or by calling 413-662-3133, ext. 13.

Due to the limited amount of materials, the NAPL staff request that patrons only take one of each item.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.