MCLA Gallery 51's new exhibition, “Come Inside: Works by Joshua AM Ross,” will run from Friday, Feb. 4, to May 20, with an in-person opening event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the gallery, 51 Main St.
Ross has been creating work for this exhibition as part of his MCLA Artist Lab residency, which began in fall 2021.
To cap off his residency, he will offer closing remarks at a reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Murdock Hall Room 218 on the MCLA Campus.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Proof of vaccination is required to attend, and masks must be worn during the event regardless of vaccination status. Details may change based on any potential shift in MCLA COVID-19 policies and protocols.