Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present a virtual conversation with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Part of MCLA's Lavender Lecture series, Morse will share his story with viewers, with moderation by Travis Beaver, MCLA assistant professor of sociology, anthropology, and social work.
This lecture is free and open to the public; members of the community can register at bit.ly/AlexMorse21.
Launched in 2019, The Lavender Fund raises annual support to enrich the experiences of LGBTQIA+ students on campus.