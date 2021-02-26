Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present a virtual conversation with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Part of MCLA's Lavender Lecture series, Morse will share his story with viewers, with moderation by Travis Beaver, MCLA assistant professor of sociology, anthropology, and social work.

This lecture is free and open to the public; members of the community can register at bit.ly/AlexMorse21.

Launched in 2019, The Lavender Fund raises annual support to enrich the experiences of LGBTQIA+ students on campus.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.