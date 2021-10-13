Award-winning poet Meg Day will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Murdock Hall Room 218, as part of the College’s Lavender Voices Lecture Series. A remote viewing option is available.
This lecture is the closing event of MCLA’s annual Day of Dialogue, a campus-wide day of workshops and discussions that focus on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Deaf, genderqueer poet Day is the author of "Last Psalm at Sea Level," winner of the Publishing Triangle’s Audre Lorde Award and assistant professor of English & Creative Writing at Franklin & Marshall College.
The talk is free. To register for the in-person event or virtual option, visit tinyurl.com/hksybfyh.