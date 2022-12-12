North Adams: Legion serving Christmas dinner

For the 67th year, the Frank R. Stiles American Legion Post 125 will be hosting its annual “Be Our Guest” Christmas dinner for veterans and community members on Sunday, Dec. 25.
The free dinner will consist of ham, potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll, and a dessert.
The post will open its doors to diners from noon to 2 p.m. at 91 American Legion Drive. Delivery and takeout will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals can be delivered throughout North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, and Williamstown, as well as Pownal, Readsboro and Stamford, Vt.
To reserve a meal or volunteer to help, call 413-664-9004.