Author Maureen Callahan Smith, formerly of North Adams, will read from "Grace Street: A Sister’s Memoir of Grief & Gratitude" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the North Adams Public Library, 74 Church St.
In "Grace Street," Smith, a licensed social worker, writes about accompanying her younger sister Kathy through a late-stage cancer diagnosis.
The book is available in paperback at bookstores and a Kindle ebook is available on Amazon.
To learn more, or to order a signed copy directly from the author, visit maureencallahansmith.com or graydovepress.com.