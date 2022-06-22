Author Maureen Callahan Smith, formerly of North Adams, will read from "Grace Street: A Sister’s Memoir of Grief & Gratitude" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the North Adams Public Library, 74 Church St.

In "Grace Street," Smith, a licensed social worker, writes about accompanying her younger sister Kathy through a late-stage cancer diagnosis. 

The book is available in paperback at bookstores and a Kindle ebook is available on Amazon.

To learn more, or to order a signed copy directly from the author, visit maureencallahansmith.com or graydovepress.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.