North Adams: Listening session on aging flood control system

The city of North Adams and the Hoosic River Revival are hosting the first in a series of listening sessions to gather community input regarding the significance of the Hoosic River and the need to modernize the aging concrete flood control system.
The first session will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St.
This will be an open-house event with a brief presentation at 6 p.m. designed to provide information on the three-year feasibility study of the Hoosic River's flood control system to be conducted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This event is free of charge and light refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is necessary; all are welcome. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4ey7aztt.